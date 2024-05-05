 ‘Leave The Planet’: Netizens Reply To Man Asking If He Must Shift From Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral‘Leave The Planet’: Netizens Reply To Man Asking If He Must Shift From Bengaluru

‘Leave The Planet’: Netizens Reply To Man Asking If He Must Shift From Bengaluru

Desi internet users were triggered by his post. In anger, people mocked him and said, “Leave the planet.”

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

In an X post, a man was seen condemning the living conditions of Bengaluru and asking the internet to suggest him better city options to shift. Identified as a Punjabi man living in Bengaluru, Anant, took to social media terming the infrastructure, weather and water in the city to be "bad." "Bangalore looks like it's gonna go to the dogs in another 5 years," he said.

Check viral post

Anant's post catered to thoughts of moving from Bengaluru and looking for a better place to reside. He asked netizens if any other city like Mumbai or Pune was worth shifting to, followed by his strong remark "Should I just leave India?"

Netizens give hard-hitting reply

Desi internet users were triggered by his post. In anger, people mocked him and said, “Leave the planet.”

After he expressed his displeasure in residing in Bengaluru and talking ill about the region where he stayed, people found it disgusting. They termed it good riddance if he would exit the boundaries of the city. The internet believed that the city might become a better place to live if unhappy people left the place and lessened the crowd. One of the replies in this regard, read, "Please leave ASAP. We need more such volunteers."

People gave him hard-hitting replies which were in contrast to his claims about bad weather, etc. “People don't come to BLR thinking about the weather. They come to BLR and then realize the weather is/was great,” wrote an X user.

More reactions

While many schooled him after his post went viral, others boasted about the cities they lived in and suggested Anant to move in there. “Please move to Pune , the best city,” said one, while another wrote, “Ahmedabad is the ideal place.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Leave The Planet’: Netizens Reply To Man Asking If He Must Shift From Bengaluru

‘Leave The Planet’: Netizens Reply To Man Asking If He Must Shift From Bengaluru

Expired Items, Carrot With Fungus & Cockroaches Crawling: Telangana Food Safety Dept Posts Visuals...

Expired Items, Carrot With Fungus & Cockroaches Crawling: Telangana Food Safety Dept Posts Visuals...

'Summer Is Real': Mumbai Man Places 141 Orders On Swiggy, Gets Home More Than 300 Ice Creams

'Summer Is Real': Mumbai Man Places 141 Orders On Swiggy, Gets Home More Than 300 Ice Creams

Candidate Offers Company ₹41,690 To Hire Him, Here's What Happens Next

Candidate Offers Company ₹41,690 To Hire Him, Here's What Happens Next

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bikini-Clad Woman Mocking Modi & Nitish In Vulgar Dance VIDEO Sparks...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bikini-Clad Woman Mocking Modi & Nitish In Vulgar Dance VIDEO Sparks...