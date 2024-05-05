‘Leave The Planet’: Netizens Reply To Man Asking If He Must Shift From Bengaluru

In an X post, a man was seen condemning the living conditions of Bengaluru and asking the internet to suggest him better city options to shift. Identified as a Punjabi man living in Bengaluru, Anant, took to social media terming the infrastructure, weather and water in the city to be "bad." "Bangalore looks like it's gonna go to the dogs in another 5 years," he said.

Check viral post

Anant's post catered to thoughts of moving from Bengaluru and looking for a better place to reside. He asked netizens if any other city like Mumbai or Pune was worth shifting to, followed by his strong remark "Should I just leave India?"

Netizens give hard-hitting reply

Desi internet users were triggered by his post. In anger, people mocked him and said, “Leave the planet.”

After he expressed his displeasure in residing in Bengaluru and talking ill about the region where he stayed, people found it disgusting. They termed it good riddance if he would exit the boundaries of the city. The internet believed that the city might become a better place to live if unhappy people left the place and lessened the crowd. One of the replies in this regard, read, "Please leave ASAP. We need more such volunteers."

Please leave ASAP. We need more such volunteers. https://t.co/WzkRLlGsAc — Raghavendra (@Raghave77980972) May 3, 2024

Bengloor will be become better if you leave now https://t.co/sTnvxial1J — Blackisbeautiful (@Amaresh99A) May 4, 2024

People gave him hard-hitting replies which were in contrast to his claims about bad weather, etc. “People don't come to BLR thinking about the weather. They come to BLR and then realize the weather is/was great,” wrote an X user.

People don't come to BLR thinking about the weather. They come to BLR and then realize the weather is/was great.



People here are kind and want everyone to win, young folks want people playing non-zero sum games and I don't see that happening anywhere else but here.



The systemic… https://t.co/Wbf1WiYN5m — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) May 4, 2024

More reactions

Please move to Pune , the best city. https://t.co/pQVzdMnFaV — Mouna (@kw841) May 4, 2024

Ahmedabad is the ideal place https://t.co/K9um7zH7zr — Bhavesh Lodha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@bhav2406) May 4, 2024

While many schooled him after his post went viral, others boasted about the cities they lived in and suggested Anant to move in there. “Please move to Pune , the best city,” said one, while another wrote, “Ahmedabad is the ideal place.”