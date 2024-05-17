Elderly Woman Grooves To 'Pushpa Pushpa' In Viral Dance Reel

Elderly Woman Grooves To 'Pushpa Pushpa' | Instagram

Dancing is fun, isn't it? And, you would agree that it gets a little more thrilling when you do that along with a group as large as a million people. Yes, millions of internet users are grooving to one song that has set a trend on Instagram and made them shake their legs. It is none other than Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Puhspa' song from the upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule.' One of the many dance reels, here's a video that you can't really miss. It films an elderly saree-clad woman enjoying the dance moves of this popular song.

Watch video

The woman doesn't hit the dance floor solo, one of her younger family members joined her as a dance partner. The duo then slayed it by recreating the hook steps of the trending song which goes with the lyrics "Pushpa pushpa pushpa pushpa pushpa pushpa pushparaj." The video opens with the elderly woman posing on the camera for some early moves, until her partner joins in for the performance. Seconds later, they open their arms wide open to recreate Allu Arjun's dance step. However, they miss the foot twists and shoe-dropping move.

Video goes viral; netizens react

"This is for you Allu Arjun," said the dancer-influencer Akshay Partha who paired up with 'dadi' for some thrilling dance moves. His video post has went viral on Instagram and already gathered more than two lakh views on the social media site.

Netizens are undoubtedly impressed with the dance reel, and they find it "cute." People appreciated the elderly woman's energy, who stole the show. "Grand maa you rocked it," wrote an user, while another commented, "Amma rocked, Allu Arjun shocked."