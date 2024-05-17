Delhi Bus Passenger Allegedly Thrashed By Group Of Pickpockets; Visuals Surface

Fight between bus passenger and pickpockets | X

New Delhi: A group of pickpockets allegedly entered a bus in the national capital and attacked a passenger onboard, leaving him brutally beaten up and pushed out of the transport. The bus turned chaotic when the dramatic fight broke out between the two parties. The incident was recorded on a camera, either by a CCTV device installed in the bus or by a commuter witnessing it.

Watch video

About 4-5 men were seen dragging a person and thrashing him repeatedly on a moving bus in Delhi. They closely pulled off his jacket and dropped him on the floor of the transport during a fight. They were seen pulling his hair, slapping him on his face, and kicking him in the violent act. The helpless passengers was forcefully made to exit the bus, and the fight purportedly continued on the streets.

X video goes viral

The chilling clip has went viral on social media. It is being circulated online questioning one's safety on these busses which ferry people across the city. Netizens shared the video and tried to draw the attention of authorities into the matter by tagging them on the X posts.

"Delhi buses have been taken over by pickpockets and the government is sleeping," said an X user as the video of the bus fight surfaced online. "Delhi Government should pay attention, this is a common problem which is seen every day in buses on the roads of Delhi," wrote another.