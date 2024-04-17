Delhi VIDEO: Woman Enters Crowded DTC Bus Wearing Bikini, Makes Obscene Gesture At Passenger

Delhi: Woman in bikini enters DTC bus | X

Videos of people doing strange things in public transportation in India (and across the world) is not new. However, at times, people really do cross the limits. In an incident in DTC Delhi that is bound to become a topic of much discussion and debate, a woman was seen entering a public bus in a bikini.

A video viral on social media platform X showed a woman in a bikini entering a bus. As the woman enters the bus, she is confronted by a woman who asks her if she is alright. However, the woman in bikini argues with the woman, shows the video.

Woman makes obscene gesture at passenger

The shocking video shows that the woman makes an obscene gesture directed at a person sitting in the bus. This disturbs the male passenger so much that he immediately gets up from his seat and moves away.

Not just that passenger but the other passengers sitting in the bus are also confused as to what was the woman doing. Her presence created quite a disturbance in the bus and people were shocked at the incident.

Though the identity of the woman was withheld by the authorities for the obvious reasons, the video is going viral on social media and has sparked discussion and debate. People wondered if there is any authority to prevent such an incident in the future.

DTC buses an important mode of transporation for people of Delhi

For the people of Delhi, the DTC buses are an important mode of transportation after the Delhi Metro. Also, travel in Delhi's DTC buses is free for woman as it serves a large number of college going students and working woman. As the video shows, such incidents could be highly uncomfortable for other passengers.