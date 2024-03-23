'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In Delhi Metro |

New Delhi: A video has gone viral from the Delhi metro showing two girls indulged in an obscene act. The video has taken over the internet with netizens slamming the girls over their shameless acts, demanding strict action against them.

Viral Video Shows Obscene Scenes

In the video, one can see both girls dressed in Indian wear with one wearing a white dress and another in a white saree. Both are seen seated on the floor in the moving metro. Within moments, both fill their hands with colour and start applying it on each other's faces.

It doesn't end here, later they both can be seen applying colours to each other by rubbing their faces on each other. They can be seen engaging into obscene and sensual acts later like sleeping on each other. All of this scene is witnessed by other passengers, quietly yet in an embarrassing way.

The video has garnered widespread criticism with users slamming both the girls and also the Delhi Metro corporation. A netizen posted the video on his X account and captioned it as, "We need a law against this asap"

We need a law against this asap pic.twitter.com/3qH1aom1Ml — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) March 23, 2024

"I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background," commented another netizen on the video.

I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background 😂 — Prayag Dutt Pandey (@PrayagDuttPand5) March 23, 2024

चलने दो भाई 😂 Delhi metro ko apne page pe upload krni chahiye 👍 — Deepak singh (@Deepaks16615035) March 23, 2024

"Chalne do bhai (Let them continue) Delhi metro ko apne page pe upload krni chahiye," said another user reacting to the video.

"It is metro station or seduced station," said a user in his sharp reaction on the obscene video.

It is metro station or seduced station — Jagat Darak (Modi Ka Parivaar) (@jag_ind) March 23, 2024

No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice. — Rohit R (@RohitSLS) March 23, 2024

"No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice," said a user while commenting on the video.