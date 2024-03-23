 'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In Delhi Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In Delhi Metro

'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In Delhi Metro

Netizens demand strict action against the girls engaged in obscene acts in the viral video.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In Delhi Metro |

New Delhi: A video has gone viral from the Delhi metro showing two girls indulged in an obscene act. The video has taken over the internet with netizens slamming the girls over their shameless acts, demanding strict action against them.

Viral Video Shows Obscene Scenes

In the video, one can see both girls dressed in Indian wear with one wearing a white dress and another in a white saree. Both are seen seated on the floor in the moving metro. Within moments, both fill their hands with colour and start applying it on each other's faces.

It doesn't end here, later they both can be seen applying colours to each other by rubbing their faces on each other. They can be seen engaging into obscene and sensual acts later like sleeping on each other. All of this scene is witnessed by other passengers, quietly yet in an embarrassing way.

The video has garnered widespread criticism with users slamming both the girls and also the Delhi Metro corporation. A netizen posted the video on his X account and captioned it as, "We need a law against this asap"

"I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background," commented another netizen on the video.

"Chalne do bhai (Let them continue) Delhi metro ko apne page pe upload krni chahiye," said another user reacting to the video.

"It is metro station or seduced station," said a user in his sharp reaction on the obscene video.

"No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice," said a user while commenting on the video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In...

'Need A Law Against This ASAP': Netizens React To Viral Video Of 2 Girls Performing Obscene Act In...

Kerala Elephant Attack VIRAL VIDEO: 2 Tuskers Engage In Violent Confrontation During Arat Ritual At...

Kerala Elephant Attack VIRAL VIDEO: 2 Tuskers Engage In Violent Confrontation During Arat Ritual At...

Bengaluru Road Rage: Rowdy Auto Drivers Smash Window Of Car Driven By Man; Watch Shocking Video

Bengaluru Road Rage: Rowdy Auto Drivers Smash Window Of Car Driven By Man; Watch Shocking Video

'He Was Scratching His Groin': Bengaluru Metro Official On Security Guard Accused Of Masturbating...

'He Was Scratching His Groin': Bengaluru Metro Official On Security Guard Accused Of Masturbating...

Hyderabad: Passenger Rants Over UTS Ticket Booking App; Netizens Extend Support After X Post Goes...

Hyderabad: Passenger Rants Over UTS Ticket Booking App; Netizens Extend Support After X Post Goes...