Kerala Elephant Attack VIRAL VIDEO: 2 Tuskers Engage In Violent Confrontation During Arat Ritual At Aarattupuzha Temple |

Kerala: In a terrifying incident from Kerala, two elephants engaged in a violent confrontation, causing chaos among the attendees at the Aarattupuzha temple on Friday. After engaging in a tusk-to-tusk fight, both elephants scared all the attendees hinting at a tragedy at the event, however members of the elephant squad arrived and intervened to separate them, averting the tragedy, resulting in no casualties.

Viral Video Shows Fierce Attack

In the viral video shared on X by Samakalika Malayalam, one can see a religious gathering underway at the Aarattupuzha temple for the arat ritual, with elephants adorned beautifully with gold decorations. Suddenly, one elephant starts rotating around himself and within moments he charges towards another elephant in the vicinity.

The power of his attack makes the another tusker skid a bit back. The elephant then continues his attack by moving the another one further behind. This violent altercation creates chaos among the bystanders and the crowd begins to scatter away in an attempt to avoid getting crushed between the two animals.

However, a team of elephant squad members arrives at the scene taking matter in their own hands to tame the violent tuskers. The elephants then quickly lose their grips and run away from the scene leaving the public there in complete chaos and fear.

Details On The Incident

According to local reports, the incident occurred at around 10:30 PM yesterday during the arat ritual procession at the Aarattupuzha temple. Guruvayur Ravikrishnan, the lead elephant of the temple procession, was involved in the fight. Despite attempts by Ravikrishnan to charge and wrestle with Sri Kumaran, another temple elephant, the situation was miraculously brought under control without any casualties.

Witnesses were initially alarmed by the confrontation between the two elephants. Many feared for their safety as the enraged animals clashed. However, the timely intervention of the elephant squad members prevented further escalation of the situation.

Elephants Brought Under Control

Following the confrontation, the elephants ran away from each other. Despite the efforts of the temple staff to bring the elephants under control, they remained elusive. However, the elephant squad members successfully managed to confine the elephants, ensuring the safety of the attendees and preventing any further incidents.