'₹5 Lakh For 1 Hour': Anurag Kashyap Will NOT Meet 'Random' People For Free, Says He's Not Doing 'Charity'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Saturday (March 23), said that he is 'tired' of wasting his time on 'mediocre' people and that he will charge money from those who wish to meet him. In fact, he also revealed his rates in a social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Gangs of Wasseypur director wrote, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up up with mediocre shit. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If some one wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate."

He added, "I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the fu*k away. And all paid in advance."

In the caption, Anurag wrote, "And I mean it... don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts."

Soon after he shared the post, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said jokingly, "Forwarding this to everyone in my dms and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you."

The filmmaker is known for his candid and straightforward approach when discussing various issues. He never shies away from expressing his views and opinions on different issues.

Anurag is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan, Dev D, No Smoking, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among others. According to several media reports, he is all set to make his acting debut in Malayalam films soon.