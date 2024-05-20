 Video: Akshay Kumar Casts FIRST Vote As Indian Citizen In Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Says 'Mera Bharat Viksit Rahe'
Akshay said he is delighted about casting his first vote and as an Indian citizen

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among those celebrities who cast their votes early in Mumbai on Monday (May 20) morning. It may be mentioned that this was the first time that he cast his vote after receiving his Indian citizenship. Several pictures and videos of the actor from the polling booth in Juhu have surfaced on social media platforms.

Speaking to media persons after getting his finger inked, Akshay said he is delighted about casting his first vote and as Indian citizen. He said, "I want India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping this in mind."

Further urging people to step out and vote, Akshay said, "More people should come to cast their vote to whoever they deem suitable. Look at the polling station where I voted. It is early in the morning, yet I could see at least 500 people already lined up to cast their votes."

article-image

When a media person complemented him for waiting for his turn patiently in the queue, he shot back good-humouredly and asked, "Toh main kay line todhta?"

Last year, on Independence Day, Akshay had shared proof of being an Indian citizen. Earlier, Akshay had stated that he had applied for an Indian passport a couple of years back, however, the process was delayed because of COVID-19.

Taking to his official X account, Akshay wrote, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." He also shared a picture of official documents.

article-image

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

