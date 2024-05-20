Telugu Actress Payal Rajput Accuses Rakshana Producers Of Not Clearing Her Dues: 'Used Inappropriate Language, Threatened To Ban Me'

Tollywood actress Payal Rajput has threatened legal action against the makers of Rakshana as they allegedly failed to clear her dues. On Monday, the actress shared a long note on social media to share her ordeal with her followers. In her official statement, Payal also claimed that the makers have threatened to ban her from Telugu films if she did not promote the film.

Payal also alleged that during recent meetings, the producers of Rakshana used 'inappropriate' language and a distributor insisted the actress shows 'certain assets'. Payal mentioned that her team tried to negotiate with them for promotions, however, they refused to settle her dues.

Her statement read, "I have a film, Rakshana, shot in 2019 and 2020 originally named 5Ws. The release was delayed and now they're trying to benefit from my recent success without clearing dues and demanding promotion presence. My team communicates my unavailability due to prior commitments, but they threaten to ban me from Telugu cinema."

"Our team attempted to negotiate for digital promotion of "Rakshana" with Payal, suggesting clearing dues with compensation first. However, they refused to compromise, using my name in a way that tarnishes my image, which is unacceptable," Payal added.

The popular actress further wrote that she is planning to take legal action against the makers as they want to release the film without her consent.

An important message to my fans and the film fraternity. #needjustice pic.twitter.com/u96QVbWEdT — paayal rajput (@starlingpayal) May 19, 2024

"In recent meetings, they used inappropriate language, stating that the distributor asked for Payal to showcase certain assets, and if she didn't, they wouldn't accept the film. We are now considering legal action because they are not settling the payments and planning to release the film without my authorisation or consent," the statement read.

Soon after Payal shared the post, her fans extended support to the actress and urged the producers to clear her dues.