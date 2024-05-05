Boyfriend Gifts ₹80 Lakh Cash To Gf In China, But She Feels Cheated Due To THIS Reason

Gifting is an act that can instantly add a smile on one’s face. In relationships, lovers often exchange gifts and make each other feel special and valued. But can a gift from your partner make you feel cheated? In a recent case reported in China, a woman was gifted a suitcase full of cash by her boyfriend. The box was reportedly filled with money worth about Rs. 80 lakhs (700,000 yuan), but all in fake currency.

She finds cash to be 'fake' while at bank

According to reports, the man handed over the suitcase to his lady love to meet his future in-laws’ request to buy their daughter a residence. However, the money he carried and passed over was discovered to be fake. She learned about the nature of the cash only when she visited a bank to deposit the huge money.

No sooner, the bank staff and the police were alerted. They inspected the suitcase and figured out only the amount placed on the top to be real currency notes, rest all fake cash. This undoubtedly left the girlfriend feel cheated.

Boyfriend held

The boyfriend was held in this matter and confessed the crime of holding fake currency to the police. Accepting his deceptive method to satisfy what the in laws had asked for, he was quoted in reports as saying, “Her parents wanted me to buy her a flat, but I could not come up with that much money at the time, so I bought these papers online.”

The fake cash was identified to be training coupons, which didn’t draw any charge on the boyfriend. Local media reports clarified that such coupons are not classified to be counterfeit currency in the region.