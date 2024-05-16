Hyderabad: GHMC's Reply To 8-Yr-Old Tweet Of Hoarding Collapse In Banjara Hills Sparks Funny Reactions

GHMC Replies To 8-Year-Old Tweet Claiming Hoarding Collapse In Hyderabad; Netizens React | Twitter

Hyderabad: A hilarious incident, which has exposed the inefficiency of the authorities, has come to light from Hyderabad, where the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is being trolled for their reply to a tweet posted on social media around eight years ago. GHMC has now turned into a mockery after their reply to the old post went viral on social media. The tweet highlighted an incident where a hoarding collapsed in Banjara Hills, crushing five cars in the incident.

The tweet was posted by a user named @umasudhir on Twitter, now X, on May 20, 2016. The user tweeted and informed about an incident where a hoarding collapsed due to strong winds in Banjara Hills area. The user shared an image of the incident and said, "A huge hoarding fell on Banjara Hills Rd No 2, crushing five vehicles; frightening winds #Hyderabad."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

GHMC's Reply To The Old Post

GHMC replied to the post on Wednesday (May 15) and claimed that a team has been alerted about the incident and the same will be resolved. GHMC commented on the post and deleted the tweet after netizens started criticising the authority for its late reply. GHMC said, "The concerned sanitation team has been alerted to this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React After Tweet Goes Viral

Netizens started trolling the authority for their late reply. One of the users said, "GHMC woke up after 8 years." Another user sarcastically said, "Itni jaldi resolve krna aagya kya baat hai" (Why the hurry to resolve it so quickly?). Another user said, "Looks like a mock drill." One of the users said, "Lol...you guys are really working hard in midnight replying to an 8-year-old post and for sanitization." Another user also said, "They came out of COMA and replied. Appreciate them."

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse

Recently a hoarding collapsed in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, which claimed the lives of around 14 people, and 75 people were reported injured in the incident. The hoarding collapsed at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar (East) after the city was hit by a sudden dusty storm and rains. BMC is being criticised for their inaction against the illegal hoardings which have been put up across the city.