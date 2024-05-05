Expired Items, Carrot With Fungus & Cockroaches Crawling: Telangana Food Safety Dept Posts Visuals From Veg Resto In Himayatnagar

In an inspection conducted at a popular veg restaurant in Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar area, food safety officials were shocked to note the conditions at which the eatery was being operated. They came across expired ingredients, stale food preparations, and even cockroaches in the premises, leading them to take action and soon issue a notice and file an adjudication case against the eatery.

On May 4, a task force conducted inspections in the area and visited Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine where they came across unhygienic conditions of food preparation and storage. The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, shared a brief report from their visit on social media and highlighted the concerning aspects of the restaurant’s kitchen and storage.

* Carrots were fungal infested and found beyond human consumption

* Cooked veg biryani found in fridge

* Unhygienic conditions incl. stagnation of drainage

* Unlabeled chana dal found and samples lifted

* Notice will be issued and adjudication case will be filed



Expired products, stale preparations, and more

The post mentioned that the Hyderabad-based eatery had expired products like cheese, breads, brown sugar, and more. These items were discarded by the task force. There were also products which didn't carry labels suggesting item details including manufacturing and use by date. Also, cooked veg biryani was stored in the refrigerator purportedly to be served later to customers.

Food beyond 'human consumption'

Furthermore, the report suggested that the carrots stored were infected by fungus and were beyond human consumption alongside cockroaches crawling in the ice cream storage unit. They recorded visuals from their inspection and shared them online. The pictures clearly hinted about the unhygienic settings of the eatery including stagnation of drainage.