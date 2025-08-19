SUV Smashes Into Texas Couple Filming Food Review At Restaurant; Narrowly Survives; WATCH: | X @NinaUnrated

Two YouTubers in Texas narrowly survived a car crash while filming a food review at a local restaurant. The incident happened when both of them were sitting near a window of the restaurant, they were filming themselves, and a SUV suddenly smashed into them. The sudden reflexes of the YouTubers helped them to survive the dangerous car crash. The whole incident was recorded on the phone they were shooting themselves, it caught the whole scene and the dramatic and fearful expressions of the restaurant staff, other customers, and themselves.

The incident occurred in the Piada Italian street food restaurant in Tyler, Texas. According to the reports, the couple suffered minor injuries and were treated immediately. The YouTubers were identified as NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood.

WATCH VIDEO:

What The YouTubers Said?

The video was posted by @NinaUnrated on X. She wrote, "Tomorrow Is NOT Promised…"

"I'm beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at Cuvee Culinary Creations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while Patrick Blackwood and I recorded an eating show," NinaUnrated wrote on Instagram.

"It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived," she added.

Blackwood, in a post on TikTok, said, "Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose!"

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Life is fragile. One second you’re laughing over dinner, the next it could all change. Hope yall good."

While another user commented, "So glad you folks are OK. Wow. A higher power had your backs. Some might say you were unlucky. I say quite the opposite. The fact that you weren’t cut to pieces by that flying glass (and metal beams) is a bonafide miracle. Thank God!

One user commented, "Thanks God you both are alive, besides the scary moment and the injuries!"