'Wild Card Entry': Netizens REACT After 'Couple' Caught On Camera Exiting Train Toilet, Joke 'Indian Railway Became OYO'

New Delhi, August 19: In a shocking incident, a purported video has surfaced on social media which shows a young woman leaving the train toilet immediately after after a man comes out. The video has sparked outrage and humour on social media. The video is being widely spread on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Viral Video Details

The exact location, date and time of the video is not ascertained yet, however, it was shared on Instagram by "kalyug_hun" on Monday (August 18) and the video is going viral on social media. The video begins with a man stepping out of the toilet, wearing a mask. Soon after, the door locks again, and a few minutes later a woman is seen coming out of the same toilet.

The woman then reaches the door of the coach and waits on the door as the video ends. The incident was recorded by an onlooker secretly and shared on social media.

Internet Reacts

The incident has triggered both outrage and humour on social media. While some users expressed concerns over the morality and public conduct, others responded with memes and jokes.

The comments on the viral video ranged from calling it "shameful" to0 playful remarks like "Wild card entry" and "Indian railway became OYO hotels now!"

'Staged Video'

A few social media users also pointed out that the video might have been staged, pointing out that how the woman looked directly into the camera. However, the youngsters can nowadays go to any extent to become famous on social media and these are cheap tricks to get instant likes and shares on social media.

Recent Incidents

Many such incidents have come to light in the recent past, where similar videos have gone viral on social media. There are also videos available on social media which shows two women coming out of the train toilet followed by a man.