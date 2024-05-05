'Summer Is Real': Mumbai Man Places 141 Orders On Swiggy, Gets Home More Than 300 Ice Creams

We all have an ice cream lover in our contacts who can eat the cold dessert anytime and anywhere. This article will remind you of them. Swiggy recently pointed out in its report that a person from Mumbai ordered as many as 310 ice creams in less than two months. In the period between March 1 and April 15, a customer from the maximum city turned out to be the one ordering hundreds of ice creams to beat the heat this summer. This undoubtedly feels like 'Summer is real in Mumbai.'

Swiggy’s report noted that the Mumbai-based customer used their app to place 141 ice orders which consisted of 310 chilled delicacies in the basket.

While this one was of the highlighted cases, the report also revealed an overall increase in the demand for ice creams. A 16 per cent rise for the product was noted on the food delivery platform. It was learned that people were choosy about the ice cream flavours where most opted for mango. Other flavours that were on the top included tender coconut, almond, and even vanilla.

It seemed like a case of midnight cravings for most people as the maximum orders for ice creams surprisingly didn’t surface during the sun, but only after 7pm. The food delivery company revealed the peak time slot for such orders to be between seven in the night to midnight which attracted a total of more than 6.9 lakh orders.

Mumbai weather

In March, the city witnessed severe weather conditions and extreme heat accompanied by humidity. Even nights were reportedly warm this summer. Early March wasn’t much of a concern for Mumbai as it recorded the lowest temperature since 2000 during the period, however, spiking up the temperature day by day and turning hotter.