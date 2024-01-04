Manforce's Ad About '9940 Condoms' Goes Viral

Manforce Condoms Reacts To Blinkit Customer Ordering 9940 birth control products in 2023 |

Remember how a person ordered nearly 10,000 condoms last year? Blinkit recently mentioned a customer from the national capital placing an order of 9940 condoms in 2023 marking the peak sale of the product in the year, followed by Manforce, a condoms maker under the brand Mankind Pharma, reacting to the report in its own style.

Here's how Manforce reacted to Blinkit's '9940 Condoms' order

What did Manforce say in its post? They shared a post on social media moment marketing with reference to the huge order made in 2023. The image shared online showed an advertisement of the brand that read, "From today, it is Manforce 9940Time." That wasn't all. They further asked whether netizens would break the record-setting count in 2024. "Can you beat this record in 2024?" they captioned the Instagram post.

Post goes viral on social media; netizens react

Being uploaded earlier this year, the post has already attracted hundreds of likes and several comments on Instagram. People reacted to the quirky ad after it went viral by sharing hilarious emojis, wondering if anybody would be able to hit the record-breaking number by purchasing those many condoms.

"I will," said a user named Raza, while another found it next to impossible and commented, "Definitely not."

A look into Blinkit's ad

On New Year's Eve, Blinkit Founder Albinder Dhindosa shared highlights on how customers ordered in the year. He talked about some orders that caught his attention. While doing so, he tweeted that someone ordered 81 condoms in a single order and remembered some having brought home much more than that in the last twelve months.