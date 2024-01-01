1 Customer, 81 Condoms: Blinkit Reveals How 2023 Ended On Cart

81 condoms in single order | Unsplash

Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers) Founder Albinder Dhindsa informed on X that 2023 ended with one person ordering as many as 81 condoms to his doorstep. Despite not being clear whether he purchased them for self-usage or to donate to sex workers, the big order surprised many people on the internet including Dhindsa. While this customer had ordered 80+ condoms in a single order, it was learned that someone from the national capital had bought nearly 10,000 pieces in the year, okay, 9,940 to be precise.

Not sure if it is the same person but someone just bought 81 condoms in a single order 👀 https://t.co/37I2wO8gZo — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2023

How 2023 Ended On Blinkit Cart

Dhindsa revealed that the occasion marked the peak of sales for several products including shot glasses, lemons, and even bitter gourd. Adding to it, the founder mentioned that more than two lakh soft drinks were delivered to people last evening. While that seemed like a LIIT party, apart from the Karela, it was learned that Bhujiya topped the Chakhna list, moving over the traditional peanuts.

Bhujiya seems to be India's favourite Chakhna today! It was peanuts on NYE 2022 😮 pic.twitter.com/V1rnblCbcC — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2023

On that note - we've also hit the highest number of shot glasses we've sold in a day! https://t.co/r6IyN3Oz7C — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2023

More than 2 lakh soft drinks are en-route right now and should be delivered in the next 10 minutes or less 😎 https://t.co/r9f2AHWq76 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2023

This number is even higher today!



What's with NYE and karela 😂😂 https://t.co/OqszHOQjKI — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2023

Meanwhile, it was learned that a customer observed New Year's Eve 2022 in a similar style and ordered 80 condoms in a go, while 33,440 condoms were the total count of the day. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal threw light on the data by sharing it on social media on December 31, 2021.