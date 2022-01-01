Blinkit reveals: Customer orders 80 condoms in one go on New Year's eve

Happy New Year! Hope you had a safe and enjoyable party, last night... Grofers, now Blinkit, took to reveal the total orders of several products that could have been part of your chilling mood - from soda, lemons to condoms.

Taking to Twitter, the instant delivery service posted statistics of how many orders were placed during the new year season. The data suggested that about 130,154 liters of Soda, 28,240 packs of instant popcorn, 11,943 ice packs and over 6K ice creams became part of celebrations. This is sure to hint on the festive mood of our country.

In another tweet, Blinkit CEO, Albinder Dhindsa wrote, "50,000+ nimbus sold already..." While, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal took to give the update of how many aerated drinks and nachos were ordered. The tweet read, "An update from @letsblinkit – 7,000 packs of nachos have been ordered already. And 43,000 cans of aerated drinks. Not going to share the stats on condoms"

This led to spring up reactions by netizens, wanting to figure out on how many condoms were delivered through the New year night. Netizens wrote, "Lekin public ko intrest bas usi me hai jo aap nhi batoge...( yet, the public interest lies there in what you aren't revealing - the condoms statistics)

Having seen the amount of orders related to food items got stated, several netizens were curious to know the count of contraceptives ordered by people across India. To this, finally, Blinkit and Zomato took to share the figures which was much awaited by netizens.

"On popular demand, here are the numbers for condoms", read the tweet by Zomato Founder Goyal. Later to add, "33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go. Durex seems to be India's choice when it comes to safety."

On popular demand, here are the numbers for condoms –



33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go 🤔. Durex seems to be India's choice when it comes to safety. #PopulationControl — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

Eager to know what people wrote on know that over 30K condoms were delivered across the country? Several netizens were surprised that someone had ordered 80 condoms in one go.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

2022 goal: 80 condom order karne wale se milna he — Abhishek Nagar (@mostlyabhi) December 31, 2021

80 condoms in one go ?? What kind of party happening ?? 🤭😋 — Tanya Gupta (@Quirky_30) December 31, 2021

May b the guy didnt get any balloons in d mrkt,

so using othr options🙈 — subin (@Being_Subin) December 31, 2021

I guess someone is improvising - as they can't find ballons for new year party. — Saurabh Rathi (@SaurabhRathi7) December 31, 2021

80 condoms in one go? What's going on here? — Nishant (@not_so_shant) December 31, 2021

80 at one go. , pic.twitter.com/DgvrpPE1rt — Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) December 31, 2021

Grofers recently rebranded as Blinkit in response to increased competition in the industry. Blinkit is a Zomato-backed online grocery delivery service, promising its customers to deliver the orders as soon as a blink of their eye.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 01:29 PM IST