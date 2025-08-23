'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick, Threatening To Kill After SC Order |

Gurgaon (Haryana): A disturbing incident in Sector 23 of Haryana's Gurgaon has sparked outrage after a community dog feeder was allegedly attacked and threatened by a passerby on Saturday. The assault, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows the man being hit with a stick and subjected to verbal abuse, including death threats. The incident comes just a day after SC modified its August 11 order on stray dogs.

Viral Video Shows Assault On Community Dog Feeder

In the viral clip, the accused can be seen striking the feeder with a stick before attempting to hit him again. During the altercation, the attacker questions the victim, saying, “Why are you here? Who sent you here despite the SC order?” The situation escalates further when the man threatens the feeder’s life, declaring, “I’ll cut you into pieces and throw you somewhere.”

The video was first posted on Instagram by the page Gurgaon Dogs Adoption, which highlighted the gravity of the assault while clarifying the legality of community feeding. The caption accompanying the video stated, “Feeding community dogs is not illegal. The Supreme Court has only directed designated feeding spots – it has never banned feeding.”

Protest Organised For Condemning Assault Incident

Following the viral spread of the video, citizens have mobilised to demand accountability. A public gathering has been announced for 2:30 pm today at the Chakkarpur Police Station in Sector 28, Gurgaon. Organisers have urged authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and take strict action to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“This violence against feeders is unacceptable,” the organisers stated in their social media appeal. “We will gather at the police station today to demand justice and the filing of an FIR,” it added. As of now, there has been no official statement from the Gurgaon Police regarding whether an FIR has been lodged.