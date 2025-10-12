Congress Leaders Priyank Kharge Demand Ban On RSS Activities In Karnataka Ahead Of Founders’ Day - VIDEO

Priyank Kharge |

Bengaluru: On the eve of RSS celebrating its Founders' Day in Bengaluru, Congress leaders like Minister Priyank Kharge and MLC B K Hariprasad have sought banning of RSS activities in the State.

Even before the BJP party could react, expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal has shot back and asked Priyank Kharge to go and look after his district, which is the most backward in the entire state.

On Sunday, Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to the Chief Minister asking the government to initiate steps to curb RSS activities in the public places. In his letter, Kharge said that the organisation called RSS uses public places like government grounds, instilling negative thoughts among children on unity and integrity of the Nation. Without taking police permission, the organisation members hold lathis and exhibit aggressive attitudes, creating a negative impact on the mindset of the children.

Under such circumstances, the RSS should be stopped from using public places like parks, government grounds, temples and ASI managed structures to conduct their Shakhas or Sanghik meetings.

Even B K Hariprasad said that the attitude of RSS by wielding lathis and swords in the public was nothing short of terrorist activities. ``It was Congress agenda to ban both RSS and Bajarang Dal in the State and we had included it in the election manifesto also. The time has come to ban both the organisations,'' he added.

Expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal was the first to react, who told Kharge that no one can vban RSS, which is the most loved organisation even by its opponents.

``The content of Priyank Kharge's letter exhibits his intellectual bankruptcy. In the first place, no one can ban RSS. The RSS volunteers, with their selfless services during accidents and natural disasters have won the hearts of even their strongest critics. Instead, the Congress government should concentrate on banning anti-national organisations like SDPI, that threaten the integrity of the country. Besides, Priyank Kharge should concentrate on developing his home district of Kalaburgi, which has been the most backward district in the State even seven decades after independence,'' he added.

Former Minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar said that even people like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi could not ban the RSS and Kharge should learn many things from history.