 Durgapur Student Rape Case: 3 Arrested, 2 Still On The Run - VIDEO
Durgapur Student Rape Case: 3 Arrested, 2 Still On The Run - VIDEO

According to the police sources, the arrested accused were presented before the court following which they got 10 days police custody. The police sources also confirmed that all the three accused are residents of Durgapur.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Durgapur Student Rape Case: 3 Arrested, 2 Still On The Run | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal police on Sunday had arrested three people in connection to the Durgapur student rape case.

As two more alleged accused were missing, the police also used drones to find whether they had escaped from the forest.

According to the police sources, the arrested accused were presented before the court following which they got 10 days police custody.

The police sources also confirmed that all the three accused are residents of Durgapur.

Talking to the media, the victim's father said that he wants strict punishment so that no other such incident takes place.

“I have heard that three accused have been arrested. I would appeal to the Chief Minister to give strict punishment to all the culprits so that such a crime doesn’t get repeated and all women of Bengal are safe,” said the victim’s father.

article-image

On the other hand, Abhaya Manch that was created after the rape and murder of junior medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and joint forum of doctors also visited Durgapur college and slammed the state government for not taking necessary actions the curb such crimes in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that the culprits will be given strict punishment and also urged female students staying at the hostel not to venture out late evening.

“Girl children should not be allowed to go out at night. They have to protect themselves. I am condemning the crime and also mentioning that we have zero tolerance towards crime but female students who are staying in hostels should adhere to the norms of the hostel. I have heard that the victim came out at 12:30 in the wee hours. What was the need to go out then? The police cannot visit every house to inquire who is going where,” said Mamata.

article-image

The Chief Minister also emphasised that private medical colleges should also take responsibility for their students.

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s comment also triggered controversy and the opposition claimed that the Chief Minister ‘has no accountability regarding women’s safety’.

