VIDEO: Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro, Women Caught Pulling Hair Allegedly Over Seat Dispute...

Fierce Fight Breaks Inside Delhi Metro | X

New Delhi, August 23: Delhi Metro never fails to surprise its passengers and the social media users, as many videos of unusual incidents from inside the train surface on social media almost every day. These videos often surprise the viewers and sparks debates and memes on social media. Another such shocking video has surfaced from inside the Delhi Metro train, where two women are seen fighting fiercely allegedly over seating.

The video of the women fighting inside the Delhi Metro train has gone viral on social media and the video shows that the two women are pulling each other's hair. The woman are fighting and one of the women pushed the other on the seat and then they both start pulling each other's hair with full force.

The two women are seen locking each other while pulling their hair. The door of the metro train opens while they are seen fighting and few passengers also get down from the train. The video further shows that another woman tries to intervene and separate them from each other. She tried for sometime, however, they did not leave each other's hair and kept on pulling their hair as the video ends.

The exact location and time of the incident is not known yet, however, it is being claimed that the video is from inside the Delhi Metro train. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are targeting the Delhiites.

One of the users shared the video on social media and said, "Another day, another fight in the Delhi Metro... Two women caught in a heated physical altercation—reportedly over a seat—remind us that the real struggle isn't just traffic, it's space, respect, and patience in public transport."

He further said, "In a city of 3 crore people, where the Metro is a lifeline, even a seat can trigger chaos. Crowding + daily stress + lack of empathy = explosive mix. Despite initiatives like ladies-only seats, fights still break out regularly—just check Reddit threads or your Insta Reels feed. Maybe it’s time we ask: Do we need more rules or more manners?"

There are reports that the fight broke out between the two women over seating dispute. However, the video shows that the seats are empty inside the train and very few passengers are seen inside the train in the viral video.