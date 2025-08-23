'Virus Wapas Aa Raha Hai': Internet Goes Crazy Over TikTok Comeback In India; Check Viral Memes

India’s internet community went crazy this week after rumours about TikTok’s return surfaced online. A handful of users claimed they were suddenly able to access the short-video platform’s website, sparking a frenzy across X and Reddit. While many rejoiced with memes and nostalgia, the government was quick to set the record straight.
TikTok rumour mill
TikTok, which was banned in India in 2020, citing national security concerns, has remained one of the most talked-about apps despite its absence. On Friday, users began reporting that the TikTok website was accessible again in India, leading many to believe the ban had been lifted. Screenshots and videos soon flooded social media, igniting excitement among loyalists.
However, government officials quickly dismissed the claims. Sources told ANI, “Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading.” The app continues to remain absent from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.
Memes, nostalgia & internet reactions
If TikTok’s return wasn’t real, the internet surely made it feel like one. Platforms like X exploded with witty reactions as users turned their joy and humour into memes.
One user joked, “Me & my friends, as soon as TikTok returns in India, this time we’re not going to miss the chance; enough sharm-haya, rishtedaar kya kahenge & all.”
Another quipped, “TikTok website is back in India after 5 years, but the app is still unavailable. Content creators me khushi ki laher.”
A third chimed in with a tech twist: “Last time TikTok was in India, we only had filters. Now? AI will be the influencer.”
Many also leaned into nostalgia, posting, “Welcome back TikTok, long time no see,” while others teased, “TikTok ka virus India mein wapas aa raha hai.”
One user even shared old TikTok clips with the caption, “ye virus India mein wapas aa raha hai #TikTok Youtubers ko ab content mil gya.”
Check more viral memes below: