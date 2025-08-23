'Virus Wapas Aa Raha Hai': Internet Goes Crazy Over TikTok Comeback In India; Check Viral Memes

India’s internet community went crazy this week after rumours about TikTok’s return surfaced online. A handful of users claimed they were suddenly able to access the short-video platform’s website, sparking a frenzy across X and Reddit. While many rejoiced with memes and nostalgia, the government was quick to set the record straight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

TikTok rumour mill

TikTok, which was banned in India in 2020, citing national security concerns, has remained one of the most talked-about apps despite its absence. On Friday, users began reporting that the TikTok website was accessible again in India, leading many to believe the ban had been lifted. Screenshots and videos soon flooded social media, igniting excitement among loyalists.

Read Also TikTok Ban Not Lifted In India, Clarifies Govt Sources Amid Reports Of Its Website Being Accessible

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, government officials quickly dismissed the claims. Sources told ANI, “Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading.” The app continues to remain absent from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Memes, nostalgia & internet reactions

If TikTok’s return wasn’t real, the internet surely made it feel like one. Platforms like X exploded with witty reactions as users turned their joy and humour into memes.

One user joked, “Me & my friends, as soon as TikTok returns in India, this time we’re not going to miss the chance; enough sharm-haya, rishtedaar kya kahenge & all.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another quipped, “TikTok website is back in India after 5 years, but the app is still unavailable. Content creators me khushi ki laher.”

A third chimed in with a tech twist: “Last time TikTok was in India, we only had filters. Now? AI will be the influencer.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many also leaned into nostalgia, posting, “Welcome back TikTok, long time no see,” while others teased, “TikTok ka virus India mein wapas aa raha hai.”

One user even shared old TikTok clips with the caption, “ye virus India mein wapas aa raha hai #TikTok Youtubers ko ab content mil gya.”

Check more viral memes below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)