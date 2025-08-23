 Miss Universe Delhi Contestant Smiti Chhabra Faces Backlash For Depicting Colonel Sofiya & Wing Commander Vyomika - VIDEO
Miss Universe Delhi Contestant Smiti Chhabra Faces Backlash For Depicting Colonel Sofiya & Wing Commander Vyomika - VIDEO

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Miss Universe Delhi Contestant Smiti Chhabra Faces Backlash For Depicting Colonel Sofiya & Wing Commander Vyomika | X

New Delhi, August 23: Miss Universe India 2025 contestant Smiti Chhabra from Delhi has sparked widespread controversy after her stage performance impersonating two serving Indian military officers. The internet users are calling her act disrespectful to the armed forces despite her stated intention to honour women in uniform.

The Controversial Performance

During the Miss Universe India 2025 pageant, Smiti Chhabra performed what she described as a tribute to women serving in the Indian armed forces. Her act impersonated, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who is a serving officer in the Indian Army and also Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who is an officer in the Indian Air Force.

Her performance was presented as an "honour" to women in uniform and their service to the nation, however, the execution of the act has drawn sharp criticism from the social media users.

Social Media Backlash

Chhabra's performance has gone viral on social media and the people are slamming her for her "gross disrespect" to the Indian armed forces.

One of the users said, "GROSS INSULT TO THE UNIFORM When hyper-nationalism turns into a circus, this is what happens. Miss Universe Delhi, Smiti Chhabra, shamelessly impersonated Col. Sofiya Qureshi and Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh on the Miss Universe India stage. This disgrace is the direct fallout of parading officers in uniform on TV shows and glamour magazines."

Another said, "When hyper-nationalism backfires Miss Universe India contestant Smiti Chhabra impersonates Col Sofiya Qureshi & Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, turning real military service into a stage gimmick. Sending officers in uniform to glam events risks trivializing armed forces."

A user also said, "Your views on her? Miss universe delhi smiti chhabra representing Indian Army & Indian Air Force sofiya qureshi & vyomika singh in Miss universe India stage It doesn’t look like a Tribute more like disrespecting the uniform."

One user also said, "GROSS DISRESPECT TO THE UNIFORM Hyper nationalism gone completely rogue Miss universe Delhi Smiti Chhabra impersonating Col Sofiya Qureshi & Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh in Miss Universe India stage This happens when you send your officers in uniform to a TV show or Femina magazine."

The internet users said that mimicking real military officers on a beauty pageant diminishes the gravity and respect associated with the military services. They also claimed that a beauty pageant is not the stage for such military-themed performances.

