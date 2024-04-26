Bulldozer Welcome For UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; Video Goes Viral

Bilaspur: A video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath receiving a unique welcome on April 21 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has gone viral on social media. The Chief Minister received a unique welcome by a line-up of bull-dozers symbolic of his much talked about bull-dozer action during past few years as a part of his mega crackdown on mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh. Bulldozer action has formed a strong association with politics in Uttar Pradesh. The video shows bulldozers lined up in queue alongside a road as Chief Minister's convoy enters Bilaspur for a campaign rally.

On April 21st, CM Yogi addressed a series of rallies today in Rajnandgaon, Korba and Bilaspur Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister delved into the spiritual connection between Uttar Pradesh (Lord Ram's home) and Chhatisgarh (Lord Ram's maternal home) and campaigned for BJP candidate Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, Saroj from Korba and Tokhan Sahu from Bilaspur.

The video showing a bulldozer welcome to the Chief Minister was when CM Yogi was entering Bilaspur to address a rally on April 21. The grand welcome was organised by large number of workers who thronged the venue in support of CM Yogi. Needless to say, it was a power pact campaign by CM Yogi Adityanath where he launched a scathing attack on Congress raising the issue of Naxalism.

Yogi's power pact campaign in Chhattisgarh

As per a report of ANI, attacking Congress for corruption and Naxalism, he said, "During the former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government, 18 lakh homes for the poor were withheld, which will now be provided."

In a public meeting in Rajnandgaon, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Congress epitomizes corruption, terrorism, and Naxalism. He criticized the party for allegedly arming youth with guns instead of providing them with books, tablets, and the motivation to contribute positively to society.