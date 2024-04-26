UFO Spotted Over New York City? VIDEO Shows Mysterious 'Flying Cylinder' Gliding High In Skies 

X

A mysterious airborne object spotted over New York City has started a storm on social media as many people are speculating that it could be yet another instance of an encounter with an Unidentified Flying Object.

The incident took place last month over LaGuardia Airport when Michelle Reyes, a passenger aboard a commercial flight on March 25, observed an unusual object through her aeroplane window. Describing it as a “flying cylinder,” Reyes recorded a video of the unidentified object which triggered curiosity among viewers.

Soon after spotting the object, Reyes informed authorities about her experience and emailed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). "The first thing I did was email the FAA to let them know what I saw," Reyes said during an interview with a US-based broadcaster.

No response from FAA

However, her efforts to seek clarification went unanswered, as she received no response from the FAA.

Nonetheless, the footage caught the attention of Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutual UFO Network in Ohio, who conducted a thorough analysis for The New York Post.

After scrutinising the video, Wertman ruled out conventional explanations such as a news helicopter, drone, or military-operated aircraft. He highlighted that the object's altitude, shape, and proximity to a major commercial flight path made these scenarios highly improbable.

"Drones aren’t supposed to fly at that altitude legally," Wertman explained, suggesting that if the object were linked to military or law enforcement activities, it would typically steer clear of heavily trafficked air routes. His assessment raised concerns about potential aviation safety risks posed by unidentified objects.

Pentagon on UFO

While UFO sightings are not uncommon in the US, the Pentagon has consistently found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. In a recent report released in March this year, the Pentagon clarified that most sightings were misidentifications of mundane objects and phenomena.