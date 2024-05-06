VIDEO: X User Shares Funny Meme Of WB CM Mamata Banerjee, Gets Notice From Kolkata Police To 'Disclose Identity'; Netizens Fume

X User Shares Funny Meme Of WB CM Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: An artificial intelligence (AI)-generated meme video of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has gone viral on the internet. The meme video showed Mamata Banerjee entering a stage and dancing on a remix made using her funny speech. The video was shared on the social media platform X and is being widely shared and viewed on social media. The Cyber Crime Division of the Kolkata Police also reacted to the viral video.

The funny meme video was shared on social media on Saturday (May 4) and has garnered many views after being shared. The video has garnered over 20k views, and it has also been widely shared on social media.

The video was shared by an account named Spitting Facts (Modi Ka Parivar), and he has received a notice from the police department for sharing an offensive, malicious, and inciting post.

Though it's not clear whether he produced the funny video but the 7-second clip of her saying “hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bomba bomba” used in the visuals were from her political rally few years ago.

Kolkata Cyber Police Station Reacts

The Cyber Crime Division of the Kolkata Police reacted to the funny post and asked the social media user to reveal his true identity. The Kolkata Police said, "You are directed to immediately disclose your identity, including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC. Cyber PS, Lalbazar, Kolkata."

User Receives Notice From Police

The user has shared an image of the notice he received for sharing the post on social media. He said, "Kolkata Police is giving notices just for posting memes on Mamata Banerjee. Those who say there is no democracy under BJP government in India, they should sometimes visit West Bengal. So much Freedom of Speech in Bengal!!"

Kolkata Police is giving notices just for posting memes on Mamata Banerjee



Those who say there is no democracy under BJP government in India they should sometimes visit West Bengal



So much Freedom of Speech in Bengal !! pic.twitter.com/2UnGjlnHzZ — Spitting Facts (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SoldierSaffron7) May 6, 2024

Police Asks To Delete Post

The Cyber Police Station, Kolkata, issued the notice and asked the user to delete the post; the police also directed the user to refrain from such acts. The police also said that strict penal action will be taken under the relevant provision of the law against the user if the post is not deleted.

Several users expressing anger over the notice of Kolkata Police began sharing the funny meme on social media with a sarcastic message "please stop sharing this".

Kolkata police sending legal notice for this meme so please don't share it and make sure you tell everybody the same pic.twitter.com/FJ9AhQ3Qnl https://t.co/4BTd5vOVCm — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 6, 2024

Kolkata Police is giving warning for posting this funny video on CM Mamata Banerjee.



Please dont share 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7K6JIt4j38 — it's newzwala (@TechThinking185) May 6, 2024