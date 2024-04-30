Covishield: Memes Galore On Social Media After AstraZeneca Breaks Silence On Rare Side Effect

Social media is witnessing a bunch of memes over the recent news revolving COVID-19 vaccines. Soon after Pharma company AstraZeneca released a statement addressing the rare side effects of their Covishield vaccine, people started to react over it. To calm down their worry over possible health risks, they shared memes and hilarious messages online.

The memes took inspiration from popular movie scenes. Classic meme templates were also circulated across the internet including the viral picture of two kids expressing contrast emotions.

Check tweets below

Reaction of People who got vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin right now :#Covishield #Covaxin #CovidVaccines pic.twitter.com/sbJnaRGStz — Crazy Arpita (@ArpitaKiVines) April 30, 2024

More details

To the unversed, AstraZeneca which developed Covishield to fight the coronavirus pandemic recently admitted that its vaccine may cause side effects and result to a rare condition termed TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome). On this note, people who were administered with this dose posted memes alongside those who took the alternative Covaxin. The second segment of people jokingly spoke about feeling more safe and secure with their dose.

In a legal document submitted to a court in the UK, the British drugmaker stated that TTS could occur in certain people administered with the vaccine, leading to major health concerns like blood clotting and reduced platelet count.

Reportedly, the first case of the rare effect was diagnosed in 2021 where a man given Covishield suffered a permanent brain injury after severe bleeding and clotting.