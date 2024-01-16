 Alien Spacecraft Caught On Camera? Wizz Air Flight Attendant Spots 'UFO' Flashing Pink Light Over Europe, Shares Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAlien Spacecraft Caught On Camera? Wizz Air Flight Attendant Spots 'UFO' Flashing Pink Light Over Europe, Shares Video

Alien Spacecraft Caught On Camera? Wizz Air Flight Attendant Spots 'UFO' Flashing Pink Light Over Europe, Shares Video

Denisa Tanase, recorded video of the claimed UFO during a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland. The "unidentified" object has weird shape and was flashing pink light, she said.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
'UFO' spotted over Europe? | X

A flight attendant of a Hungarian airline Wizz Air has claimed to have spotted a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) hovering over Europe, sparking rumours of an alien spacecraft visiting the world. Denisa Tanase, recorded video of the claimed UFO while working on a flight from Luton to Syzmany in Poland this month. The "unidentified" object had weird shape and was flashing pink light, she said. The video of the "UFO" has gone viral on social media.

During the flight, Denisa noticed a breathtaking view out of the window and started recording it on her mobile phone's camera. After some time, when she was watching the recorded video, she noticed it showed a weird-shaped object flashing pink light in the sky near . Other crew on the plane did not notice anything unusual.

"I have been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this. I couldn't see anything with my bare eyes. But when I checked the video 20 minutes later I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything. It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink," Denisa was quoted as saying by multiple foreign media outlets.

UFO Caught On Camera?

Read Also
Aliens? 10-Feet Tall Creature Spotted Standing On Brazil Cliff; Truth Behind Viral Video
article-image

'UFO' Reflection Of Her Pink Uniform?

When she showed the video to her colleagues and pilot on the plane, everyone was baffled. It was suggested that the object might be a reflection of their pink uniform on the plane's window. However, the object was "moving". "At first we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform, but on the video you can see the motion – you can see it’s flying," she said.

Read Also
Alien Spotted Walking Outside Mall In Miami? As Video Of '10-Foot Creature' Goes Viral, Here's What...
article-image

Viral Video Strengthens Denisa's Belief In Alien Life

Though she doesn't know what she had recorded, Denisa believes they were aliens. Her family is also convinced that Denisa captured a UFO on her mobile camera. "I have seen stuff before on the internet and thought hmm this could be photoshop but I had it on video myself. Now I definitely believe more than before. My family and friends think it is definitely aliens - my husband said you're my wife, I believe you," she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alien Spacecraft Caught On Camera? Wizz Air Flight Attendant Spots 'UFO' Flashing Pink Light Over...

Alien Spacecraft Caught On Camera? Wizz Air Flight Attendant Spots 'UFO' Flashing Pink Light Over...

Viral Video Shows Teacher And Students Dancing To 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' Bhajan

Viral Video Shows Teacher And Students Dancing To 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' Bhajan

VIDEO: Truck Driver's Risky Jugaad To Beat Fog Leaves Netizens Worried

VIDEO: Truck Driver's Risky Jugaad To Beat Fog Leaves Netizens Worried

Indigo Pilot Assault: Netizens Share Memes After Learning Notorious Passenger Was On Honeymoon, Say...

Indigo Pilot Assault: Netizens Share Memes After Learning Notorious Passenger Was On Honeymoon, Say...

National Nothing Day 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Unique Day

National Nothing Day 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Unique Day