Alien Spotted Walking Outside Mall In Miami? As Video Of '10-Foot Creature' Goes Viral, Here's What Police Said

An unverified video of "a 10-foot alien" walking outside a shopping mall in Miami was widely circulated on TikTok and X last week. The viral video showed huge police presence outside the Miami mall. While the video was about the cops responding to a fight between teenagers on the first day of New Year 2024, it went viral with a fake claim that an alien was spotted outside the mall.

A lot of people shared a low-quality video on TikTok and X claiming that it showed an alien creature walking between the police cars and Miami's Bayside Marketplace, a two-story open air shopping centre. The viral video prompted a reaction from actor William Shatner who posted on X: "So apparently space aliens visited a mall in Miami?"

Alien Spotted Outside Miami Mall?

I zoomed in on one of the tiktok videos about the Miami mall creature, so you can see the gray creature walking in between these police cars and the building. pic.twitter.com/SoAt0Cx0jR — Matt French (@MattFrenchArt) January 5, 2024

So apparently space aliens visited a mall in Miami? 😳🤨🙄 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 5, 2024

Later, a clearer video also surfaced on X which showed 2 to 3 people, likely police officers, walking together. The not-so-clear video of a combine shadow of these people was shared with the rumours of spotting of an alien. The rumours were fueled by a sound that resembled a gunshot. However, the Miami Police debunked all these claims.

Alien Claim Debunked

Just people walking around

Not the aliens pic.twitter.com/l3QOmQIhvf — Zuculo_ (@szuculo) January 5, 2024

'No Aliens, UFOs Or ETs'

It was later confirmed that a fight had broken out between teenagers at the mall and the cops were rushed to defuse the tension. The Miami Police also confirmed that no gunshot was fired. It posted on X: "At approximately 8:30 p.m. on 1/1/2023, we received a call of shots fired in the rear of 401 Biscayne Blvd. We responded to investigate and found that it was FIREWORKS, no shots were fired. The situation is now under control."

Speaking to NBC Miami, the police department dismissed reports of sighting of alien or UFO. "No aliens, UFOs, or ET's. No airports were closed. No power outages," the police said.