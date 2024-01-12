Aliens? 10-Feet Tall Creature Spotted Standing On Brazil Cliff; Truth Behind Viral Video

Italian man termed 'Alien' by netizens |

Were aliens spotted on a hilltop in Brazil? In case you came across a video doing rounds on the internet claiming so, here's the truth behind the incident. Spilling the beans, let us tell you that the creatures spotted there were not aliens but humans standing at the cliff. An Italian man shared a reel on his social media page claiming to be the one being termed 'alien' by netizens. WATCH VIDEO:

Truth behind viral 'alien' video

In the video, Felipe Motta who is a basketball star and influencer on Instagram expressed having gone on a trail to explore the natural beauty of the Brazil cliff and identifying the person filmed in the clip as no other but him.

Man opens up on getting height shamed

"I am two metres tall (6.5 ft) and yes, I understand that I'm tall...But things have to stop," he said while condemning height-shaming by people who called him an alien for being tall and appearing huge while standing on the hill. "People took beautiful photos of me up there. Then they sent it to a gossip page and called me an alien," he added.

A look into the clip

To those unaware, the clip filmed about two people standing on a cliff in Brazil which got circulated online with a claim that they were aliens spotted on earth. An internet user named Sara Dalete was hiking when she found her eyes capturing something mysterious above. Her recording showed two people, one standing at the edge of the hill and another standing at a distance from him.