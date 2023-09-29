 Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Predicts His Look In 2033, Leaves Netizens Confused With His Robot-Like Appearance
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMan Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Predicts His Look In 2033, Leaves Netizens Confused With His Robot-Like Appearance

Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Predicts His Look In 2033, Leaves Netizens Confused With His Robot-Like Appearance

The man who is said to have already turned into an alien about 62% was featured in a robot-like avatar a decade later. This made his fans and followers wonder whether he sees himself as a robot instead of an alien.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

A Frenchman who claims to be transforming himself into a black alien recently shared an Instagram post predicting how he might look in the near future. Identified as Anthony Loffredo is known for his body modifications and tattoos along with his dream to become an extra-terrestrial being. He posted an image visualising his appearance from 2033. Check post

Read Also
WATCH: Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Plays Football In Instagram Reel, Says 'Don’t Compete With...
article-image

Netizens react

The man who is said to have already turned into an alien about 62% was featured in a robot-like avatar a decade later. This made his fans and followers wonder whether he sees himself as a robot instead of an alien. One of the Instagram users reacted to the image and asked whether he would prefer renaming his project to "Black Alien Robot Project." Another called it: "The Chocolate Alien Project Evolution."

Check comments

Read Also
Bizarre Video: 1000-Year-Old Mummified Bodies Of 'Aliens' Unveiled At Mexico Event
article-image

More about internet sensation Anthony Loffredo

Anthony Loffredo, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media for his "Black Alien Project" where he aims to transform himself into a black alien someday, hails from France and is in his 30s.

He often posts online reflecting on his extreme passion for body modifications and tattoos. He also updates netizens about the evolution. So far, he claims to have achieved 62% of his bizarre goal i.e. turning into an extraterrestrial being.

Read Also
Alien found dead on Earth & it mysteriously disappeared later from a South American village
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Instagram's Kokilaben Dances To Retro Beat 'Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye' (WATCH )

Viral Video: Instagram's Kokilaben Dances To Retro Beat 'Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye' (WATCH )

Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Predicts His Look In 2033, Leaves Netizens Confused With His...

Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Predicts His Look In 2033, Leaves Netizens Confused With His...

Bengaluru Bandh: Video Of Liquor Shop Selling Alcohol With Half-Shutter Down Goes Viral

Bengaluru Bandh: Video Of Liquor Shop Selling Alcohol With Half-Shutter Down Goes Viral

'Really Disgusting': Netizens Urge To STOP Animal Abuse After Pics From Paris Fashion Week Showing...

'Really Disgusting': Netizens Urge To STOP Animal Abuse After Pics From Paris Fashion Week Showing...

WATCH: UP Police Rescues Huge Python From Pari Chowk In Greater Noida; Netizens Praise Courageous...

WATCH: UP Police Rescues Huge Python From Pari Chowk In Greater Noida; Netizens Praise Courageous...