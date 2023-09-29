Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Predicts His Look In 2033, Leaves Netizens Confused With His Robot-Like Appearance

A Frenchman who claims to be transforming himself into a black alien recently shared an Instagram post predicting how he might look in the near future. Identified as Anthony Loffredo is known for his body modifications and tattoos along with his dream to become an extra-terrestrial being. He posted an image visualising his appearance from 2033. Check post

Netizens react

The man who is said to have already turned into an alien about 62% was featured in a robot-like avatar a decade later. This made his fans and followers wonder whether he sees himself as a robot instead of an alien. One of the Instagram users reacted to the image and asked whether he would prefer renaming his project to "Black Alien Robot Project." Another called it: "The Chocolate Alien Project Evolution."

Check comments

More about internet sensation Anthony Loffredo

Anthony Loffredo, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media for his "Black Alien Project" where he aims to transform himself into a black alien someday, hails from France and is in his 30s.

He often posts online reflecting on his extreme passion for body modifications and tattoos. He also updates netizens about the evolution. So far, he claims to have achieved 62% of his bizarre goal i.e. turning into an extraterrestrial being.

