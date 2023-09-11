WATCH: Man Who Claims To Be 62% Alien Plays Football In Instagram Reel, Says 'Don’t Compete With Me Nino' | Instagram

An interesting video involving a person who claims to be 62% alien has gone viral on Instagram. Remember the Frenchman who is passionate about transforming himself into a black alien? Identified as Anthony Loffredo is back with yet another post on social media, but this time not entirely about his body modifications but a game of football. Yes, the internet sensation was seen enjoying some football moves on the ground where he in a way challenged Brazilian player 'Nino' to not compete with him.

Flaunting his physique, fitness, and skills for the sport, Anthony was seen kicking the football to begin, followed by gracefully juggling it. The reel also showed him nailing the freestyle stunt by balancing the ball on his shoulders and back, something that every football fan would try acing. While uploading the clip online, he captioned it with the words: "You don’t compete with me niño." WATCH VIDEO

About Nino

Popularly known as Nino, Marcilio Florencio Mota Filho is a professional footballer who plays as a center-back for Fluminense Football Club. The young player, born in the late 90s is a defender for the national football team of Brazil.

Who is Anthony Loffredo?

You might not know him as Anthony Loffredo as he is famous by his internet name 'Black Alien.'

Hailing from France, the man in his 30s sent the internet into a frenzy after letting netizens know about his next-level passion for tattoos and body modifications - so much as to transform himself into an extra-terrestrial being (an alien). He constantly updates fans and followers on his social media page about his progress towards the black-alien appearance. For now, she claims he's 62% done to achieve his ultimate and bizarre goal.

To the unversed, call him Anthony or the to-be alien has chopped off his ears, split his tongue, and shaped his fingers into a freakish claw by getting rid of two fingers among the many other body modifications to someday transform into an alien. In one of his Instagram posts, he once revealed that doing so calms him down and brings him peace. “I develop my inner peace".

