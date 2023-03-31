 Alien found dead on Earth & it mysteriously disappeared later from a South American village
Have aliens arrived on Earth? A Bolivian village claimed that they spot an extraterrestrial being dead in a gutter.

Friday, March 31, 2023
There have been predictions that aliens might visit our planet in 2023 and that seems to be true... Have aliens arrived on Earth? A Bolivian village claimed that they spot an extraterrestrial being dead in a gutter.

A 'real-life alien' has been found dead, but the body has already mysteriously disappeared. The strange incident happened in the small town of Huarina, La Paz, Bolivia, reported The Daily Star. The images and video recordings shared by many media outlets have reinforced the news and surprised people about the happening.

One of the images shared online captured a dog looking at the street that allegedly witnessed the alien. To the unversed, this point comes in the framework that some faiths believe that dogs have the power to sense unnatural or supernatural beings. This being said, their barking and haul are considered an indication that the region might be experiencing the influence of an unidentified object or a not-so-conventional entity. Another video caught something like a UFO flying away in the sky.

Villagers said the mysterious beings were very small and compared them to goblins, stated reports. However, it remains unclear whether a sneaky opportunist removed what they believed was an alien corpse. But, interestingly, two nights before the alien was found lifeless in the gutter, residents filmed an eerie green light in the night sky that they believed was an alien spacecraft or a UFO that helped the being to land on Earth.

