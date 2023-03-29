 THIS research on 'Alien Mothership' might interest you; check out what's inside Harvard Professor & Pentagon official's collab study
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTHIS research on 'Alien Mothership' might interest you; check out what's inside Harvard Professor & Pentagon official's collab study

THIS research on 'Alien Mothership' might interest you; check out what's inside Harvard Professor & Pentagon official's collab study

Have aliens landed on Earth already? This might sound spooky for some and exciting for others, but what's the answer to it? Read to know more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Interested in topics concerning extra-terrestrial life and beings? A Harvard professor and a high-ranking Pentagon official joined hands to decode some facts about aliens that might leave you stunned. In a research conducted by the duo, they discussed "Alien motherships."

Have aliens landed on Earth already? This might sound spooky for some and exciting for others, but what's the answer to it?  The study suggested that alien motherships and smaller probes are visiting planets in our solar system.

There is a possibility that extraterrestrial motherships and smaller probes may be visiting planets in our solar system, the head of the Pentagon’s unidentified aerial phenomena research office noted in a report draft shared Tuesday, reported Military Times.

“[A]n artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, wrote in a research report co-authored by Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department and founder of the Galileo Project)

In addition, the research paper says, “Since most stars formed more than a billion years before the Sun, it is possible that other technological civilizations predated ours by the amount of time needed for their devices to reach Earth.” It doesn't end there as it goes on to describe how a mothership may send probes down to a planet by sprinkling seeds, even if there hasn’t been an official alien landing.

Read Also
Alien comet 'Oumuamua has strange acceleration; Scientists explain why
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: People crowd to collect free wheat supplied by Pakistan government; leads to stampede and...

ON CAMERA: People crowd to collect free wheat supplied by Pakistan government; leads to stampede and...

THIS research on 'Alien Mothership' might interest you; check out what's inside Harvard Professor &...

THIS research on 'Alien Mothership' might interest you; check out what's inside Harvard Professor &...

'There will be no one like you in centuries': Old video of Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi...

'There will be no one like you in centuries': Old video of Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi...

Bihar woman teacher found taking salary for 5 months while in Gujarat

Bihar woman teacher found taking salary for 5 months while in Gujarat

Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash

Kara Santorelli, 18-year-old TikTok star, dies in tragic car crash