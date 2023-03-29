THIS research on 'Alien Mothership' might interest you; check out what's inside Harvard Professor & Pentagon official's collab study

Interested in topics concerning extra-terrestrial life and beings? A Harvard professor and a high-ranking Pentagon official joined hands to decode some facts about aliens that might leave you stunned. In a research conducted by the duo, they discussed "Alien motherships."

Have aliens landed on Earth already? This might sound spooky for some and exciting for others, but what's the answer to it? The study suggested that alien motherships and smaller probes are visiting planets in our solar system.

There is a possibility that extraterrestrial motherships and smaller probes may be visiting planets in our solar system, the head of the Pentagon’s unidentified aerial phenomena research office noted in a report draft shared Tuesday, reported Military Times.

“[A]n artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, wrote in a research report co-authored by Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department and founder of the Galileo Project)

In addition, the research paper says, “Since most stars formed more than a billion years before the Sun, it is possible that other technological civilizations predated ours by the amount of time needed for their devices to reach Earth.” It doesn't end there as it goes on to describe how a mothership may send probes down to a planet by sprinkling seeds, even if there hasn’t been an official alien landing.