 Alien Sighting Rumours Sparked After Viral Videos Show Two '10-Feet Tall Mystery Creatures' Standing On Brazil Cliff Edge
An eyewitness claimed that two "aliens" were moving at a fast pace and seemed to be around 10 feet tall.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Aliens spotted in Brazil? | X

Videos showing two "10-feet tall aliens" walking through the foothills of a Brazilian island is widely circulated on social media. The viral videos have triggered rumours of an alien sighting in Brazil. An eyewitness claimed that two "aliens" were moving at a fast pace and seemed to be around 10 feet tall. No clarification has been issued by any authority in connection with the viral videos and the claim about the sighting of aliens.

According to reports, Sara Dalete was hiking with family members when they saw two "mysterious" creatures strolling through the foothills of Ilha do Mel, a small Brazilian island. In the videos, the two entities were seen strolling the challenging terrain of the island, with the shrubbery barely reaching their knees.

Aliens Spotted In Brazil?

article-image

'Too Big To Be A Person'

"It's too big to be a person," a person is heard saying in one of the videos. "I've heard about the Florida mall, something similar happened in Brazil, but we filmed it. To me they are more like Nephilim than Aliens," an X user wrote with two video and photos.

article-image

Reacting to the videos, a spokesperson for the government of Parana state downplayed the incident and told The Independent: "Our summer is from another world. Even strange beings come here to enjoy our coastline."

Ilha do Mel in Brazil is a haven for eco-conscious travelers and beach lovers alike. This tiny island, barely 5 kilometers long and 800 meters wide, is a tapestry of diverse ecosystems.

