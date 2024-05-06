Viral VIDEO: Archana Express Train Runs 3-Kms After Engine Detaches In Punjab's Khanna; Alert Employee Averts Major Accident

Archana Express Train Runs 3-Kms After Engine Detaches In Punjab's Khanna | X

Ludhiana: In a shocking incident, the passengers aboard the Patna-Jammu Tawi Archana Express (Train 12355) were stunned after the engine decoupled from the coaches and traveled over 3 kms in Punjab's Khanna.

The incident occurred on Sunday (May 5) when the engine left the coaches, and the coaches traveled for over 3 kms, narrowly averting a major tragedy as a vigilant railway keyman spotted the engine-less coaches and raised an alarm.

The railway employee's swift action prevented a potential major disaster. As the keyman raised the alarm, the engine which left the coaches was stopped and re-attached to the coaches which were traveling driver-less for about 3 kms.

The incident came to light when the train was headed towards Jammu Tawi from Patna. The coaches kept running on the tracks for some time before the staffer noticed and raised the alarm.

About The Video

A video from the spot is circulating on social media in which it can be seen that a commotion has been created near the railway tracks. It can also be seen in the video that the engine which detached from the coaches was attached to it.

Many police officers and other people from the vicinity gathered on the spot after hearing about the incident. Hundreds of passengers who were onboard the train also came down and gathered near the tracks.

Passengers Terrified

The passengers were terrified after they were informed about the incident. The train resumed its journey after the coaches were re-attached with the engine and the passengers reached their destination safely.

A major incident risking the lives of hundreds of passengers was averted due to the alertness of the keyman. The engine-less coaches could have crashed with any other train coming from the other side.

No Injuries Reported

As per reports, no injuries have been reported in the incident. However, the incident has exposed the poor condition of the Indian Railways and has raised safety concerns of the passengers traveling in huge numbers in these trains. The reason behind the huge safety lapse has not been ascertained yet, and the Indian Railways has initiated an inquiry into the matter.