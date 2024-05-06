Raining Fish In Iran: Viral Video Shows Many Fish Falling From 'Sky,' People Catching Them With Bare Hands

Raining Fish In Iran | Video From X

Iran: Is it raining fish in Iran? A video showing many fish appearing to fall from the sky is going viral on social media. It comes from a rare phenomenon that took place in the Yasuj area of the region on May 5. While appeared like the fish landed on the streets during a heavy downpour, that wasn't the real case. It was reportedly caused by a tornado that tossed these aquatic lives from the sea to the land, leaving them struggling to survive and being caught by humans.

Take a look at the video below

#IRAN



Tras una tormenta en Irán, se registró un extraordinario suceso donde peces vivos caen del cielo. El video viral muestra una escena sorprendente que aún no tiene explicación clara. pic.twitter.com/x4ihwnJP4d — Noticias UKR 24 (@UKR_token) May 4, 2024

The sad thing about the video was that many fish were thrown off water alive. They were seen trying to jump only to never know that they can't get back to the sea before their last breath. No sooner, they fell lifeless making the streets of Iran their death beds.

People collect fish from street

The clip also noted people catching or collecting the fish and purportedly taking them home. Local residents seemed to happy to get free fish from their streets as they filmed themselves holding the fish in their hand.

Suddenly...it rained fish in Iran



This came after rain fell in the Iranian city of Yasuj, followed by sudden fish falling on residents who were in the streets of the city.



The reason is not yet known. pic.twitter.com/BBE7KvUM0t — someone (@Sadenss) May 4, 2024

More details

According to reports, the rare incident is attributed to severe conditions, especially noting the formation of tornados and sea storms due to changes in temperature and humidity.

The meteorological concept is said to mentions in the book titled 'It's raining fish and spiders' alongside some claiming its mention in the Holy Bible.

In 2022, a similar occurrence of the rare phenomenon was witnessed in Texakana in Texas where residents were left shocked to see small fish 'falling' from the sky.

Did brinjals also fall from the sky?

🇮🇷 Apparently in Iran things fall often from heaves, here eggplants rain down.



-> Turns out the fish falling from heaven, is a marketing campaign by a fish supplier. Good marketing.



The eggplant video is obviously fake as well. https://t.co/IwybJBo4Cf pic.twitter.com/sD0gc2ECJZ — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 5, 2024

However, one must note that the video showing egg plants falling on a car is fake. Earlier claimed to have surfaced from Tehran, and now said to be from the recent incident in Iran's Yasuj, the video of brinjals appearing to fall amid rain was fact checked and proven to be a prank video, following five persons being detained by officials for circulating fake content.