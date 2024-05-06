Yashraj Mukhate's Version Of ‘Aaj Toh Sunday Hai’ Will Make You Lose Monday Blues

Active social media users might have come across a short reel by a little named Shravani who sang 'Aaj toh Sunday hai' in her voice and made it to viral. Now, the song has caught the attention of popular music composer Yashraj Mukhate who is gained fame for his 'Rashode mein kaun tha' rap video. He recently added more fun to the girl's lyrics and shared the musical output online.

In the video that's widely being circulated on the internet, Mukhate is seen musically playing around the catchphrase, this time along with the help of AI tools.

Watch video

He expressed that the words were a good hook for a song which inspired him to come up with the song and add a personal touch to it. As he was triggered by a desire to create a mashup, he said, "So, I saw this video by Shravani the other day and I just realised that 'Aaj toh Sunday hai' is such a good hook for a song. So, I put a beat to it."

Before revealing his version and the tune he managed to produce in this regard, he addressed viewers in the video and mentioned about mixing the voice sample of Vishal Dadlani and Mohan Kannan alongside his voice to bring out the recreation at its best.

Netizens react

Mukhate created the unique mix recreating the viral 'Aaj toh Sunday Hai' lyrics. This music reel has now attracted more than five lakh likes on Instagram and won praises from netizens. People hailed him for his creativity and said they were vibing to it already.