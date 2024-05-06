Woman Fuel-ishly Looks For Gas Outlet In Tesla Car, Old Video Goes Viral Again

Remember Danielle who went viral last year for stopping her electrically-run Tesla at a gas filling station and searching out for a gas outlet in her car? Her video has rolled out on the internet once again. To those who haven't seen the clip yet, let us tell you that a woman 22-year-old woman named Danielle Wright has went viral in 2023 for her fuel-ish act of trying to fill petrol in her electric vehicle.

Watch video below

Ain’t no way pic.twitter.com/qrJQcsebAH — humans without context (@HumansNoContext) May 4, 2024

The video opened by showing her get off her car and reaching out to the fuel pipes at the gas station. Purportedly unaware of her vehicle being an electric one, she went on a hunt for the fuel outlet on her car only to find none. She spend more than minute to learn that. By then, he was already being mocked for her silly behaviour by others on the queue.

With crazy laughter, a man who allegedly recorded the video was heard saying, "Bro, you got an electric car. It doesn't take petrol."

More about the viral video

Talking more of the video, as it went viral, the woman got to know what he had done and how the incident made her feel stupid. She told the media about people laughing at her after they watched the video that took the internet by a storm.

After noting the last laugh herself, Danielle hit back at her trolls. Speaking to news outlet Daily Star, she accepted being completely unaware of the new car's functions. "I honestly don’t know what I was doing, it was the end of a long day and the car is brand new," she was quoted as saying by the media source, adding, "I just rolled up into the petrol station thinking about the sweets I was going to get from the counter rather than the fact my car doesn’t actually need petrol."

Staying strong and fighting back the comments she received after the video went viral, she admired her dream for the Tesla car a little more and said, "I’ve earned every penny to buy this and I love cars. It really is a dream come true to own a Tesla." She then called those passing comments on her act to be "jealous" of her and her possession.