Who is Ayesha? Pakistani girl whose 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' dance has set social media on fire

Viral girl "Ayesha" | Instagram

Call it sheer luck or a worthwhile dance performance, the viral of a Pakistani girl enjoying the vibes of Bollywood retro beat "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" is widely being circulated on the internet. Not just that, people have loved the dance reel so much as to finding out the root behind it.

Since the video went viral, netizens put their research hats to know about the dancer. It is now known that the viral girl, identified as "Ayesha," hails from Pakistan, and is an aspiring model from India's neighbouring nation.

Can't get over her viral dance reel? Watch video:

Taking a look into her Instagram account, we can trace her to have about 336K followers. In comparison to her earlier posts, this reel has hit many more eyeballs. Her previous posts of bridal makeups, and travel have nearby 50, 000 likes. However, her dance moves to Lata ji's melody is on another level, fetching her over six million views.

Since her video hit social media, dance lovers have received their trending song for throwing a performance. The internet has began recreating videos to this classic song, and paying tribute to the legendary singer. Even Indian television actress Uorfi Javed grooved to the song, however, with a topless twist.

Check out some videos that followed the trend, this time from India