e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar, 'Metro man' goes viral

Watch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar, 'Metro man' goes viral

Football fever has spread all across the globe, but it's surely much higher at the match venue. This video hints us about the fan craze at FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
FIFA 2022 VIRAL VIDEO | Instagram @qatarliving
Follow us on

It isn't just about the goals and final score, the ambience at Qatar-hosted FIFA 2022 is gearing social media attention as well. Why need a beer to celebrate when the excitement and cheer is already high among fans visiting the stadium. In a viral video shared by a Qatar-based Instagram page, we can see a glimpse of how Mexican fans are living their football world tournament moments to their best.

Do you believe that witnessing the match with friends adds more fun? If so, you'll find this footage relatable. The Instagram reel shows football fans, supporting the Mexico national team, making memories at the Qatar. While they spot a security personnel from a nearby metro station holding a sign board, the gang of fans take to give the scene a hilarious wave.

As this video widely grabbed the attention of netizens, reports have identified the "metro man" as Abubakr Abbass, a 23-year-old from Kenya, who is now an internet sensation. He is heard saying "metro" while guiding people to take the right route.

So, what's the hilarious punch displayed by the football fans at Qatar? In the video, we can see a group of five friends literally demonstrating the way to the visitors. Wondering what they did different from the officially appointed guy, Abubakr Abbass? We'll spill the beans right now. One of the group member was lifted and swayed in the direction of walk, with a hilarious scream to suggest, "This way..."

Watch video

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia fans enjoy the football match ambience in Qatar; watch viral...
article-image

The caption of the uploaded video had no texts, but just a couple of laughter emojis. Since being shared on the social media platform, it has hit over 166K views, and hundreds of comments. Soon after seeing the video, netizens couldn't resist from making minds to visit Qatar to witness these off-field fun moments from the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Check out some comments:

Read Also
Viral video fact check: Did FIFA World Cup 2022 see namaaz offerings on the football grounds in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Adidas worker from Indonesia, who made soccer shoes for Messi, asks THIS to the...

Watch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar,...

Watch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar,...

Argentina couple holds Guinness World Record for most body modifications

Argentina couple holds Guinness World Record for most body modifications

Unique deep-sea creatures found in depths of Indian ocean leaves even scientists stunned

Unique deep-sea creatures found in depths of Indian ocean leaves even scientists stunned

Renowned mystic Baba Vanga predicts 'Lab infants' and 'aliens visit on Earth' in 2023

Renowned mystic Baba Vanga predicts 'Lab infants' and 'aliens visit on Earth' in 2023