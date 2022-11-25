Watch: Football fans from Mexico hilariously become venue guides in this Instagram reel from Qatar, 'Metro man' goes viral

FIFA 2022 VIRAL VIDEO | Instagram @qatarliving

It isn't just about the goals and final score, the ambience at Qatar-hosted FIFA 2022 is gearing social media attention as well. Why need a beer to celebrate when the excitement and cheer is already high among fans visiting the stadium. In a viral video shared by a Qatar-based Instagram page, we can see a glimpse of how Mexican fans are living their football world tournament moments to their best.

Do you believe that witnessing the match with friends adds more fun? If so, you'll find this footage relatable. The Instagram reel shows football fans, supporting the Mexico national team, making memories at the Qatar. While they spot a security personnel from a nearby metro station holding a sign board, the gang of fans take to give the scene a hilarious wave.

As this video widely grabbed the attention of netizens, reports have identified the "metro man" as Abubakr Abbass, a 23-year-old from Kenya, who is now an internet sensation. He is heard saying "metro" while guiding people to take the right route.

So, what's the hilarious punch displayed by the football fans at Qatar? In the video, we can see a group of five friends literally demonstrating the way to the visitors. Wondering what they did different from the officially appointed guy, Abubakr Abbass? We'll spill the beans right now. One of the group member was lifted and swayed in the direction of walk, with a hilarious scream to suggest, "This way..."

Watch video

The caption of the uploaded video had no texts, but just a couple of laughter emojis. Since being shared on the social media platform, it has hit over 166K views, and hundreds of comments. Soon after seeing the video, netizens couldn't resist from making minds to visit Qatar to witness these off-field fun moments from the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Check out some comments: