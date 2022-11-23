FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia fans enjoy the football match ambience in Qatar; watch viral videos | Instagram/Qatar Living

FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun, and the football fever is all across the globe. Since its opening day, social media has become a den to videos of the momentous shots, demanding chants for beer from stadium, and fan celebrations. In a series of the videos uploaded by a Qatar-based Instagram page, we can see a glimpse of Saudi Arabia fans enjoying the football fever at the match venue.

Remember the childhood days when we played with soft toys and got on wooden horse rides. Haha, the fans and supporters from Saudi Arabia relived some funky moments while they enjoyed the ambience at the stadium, and its vicinity.

A video showing a Saudi Arabia win coolly sporting a kid-like ride on a playful horse has gone viral, since it was shared on Instagram. In another video, we can see people dancing in a traditional way as of to either cheer the players or celebrate their win over Argentina. Not just that, the Instagram reel posted by @qatarliving also shows how a cute and adorable teddy was visitor's guide at the location.

Watch videos:

The match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar saw Argentina face loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia by 2:1 on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia broke Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak, including winning the Copa America 2021. The world no.51 team started their World Cup campaign with a momentous win.

Saudi Arabia has declared a holiday on Wednesday to mark their team's stunning victory over two-time champions Argentina in a Group C clash at Lusail stadium.