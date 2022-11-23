Watch video: Saudi Arabia fans pull out house door while energetically celebrating win against Argentina at the FIFA opener match

Watch video: Saudi Arabia fans pull out house door with energetically celebrating win against Argentina at the FIFA opener match | FPJ

Not just cricket, football brings out some craziest fan moments too. As soon as football fans from Saudi Arabia saw their national team win the FIFA opener at Qatar, defeating Argentina, celebrations geared up. In a video rolling on social media, we could see few men energetically celebrating the match victory. They not only jumped in happiness, or danced along, but one of them pulled-off the house door in an outburst of joy.

Watch:

Bro took the door off??? Football brings out the craziest emotions in you 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fiQUvB7mkv — 🇧🇷 (@Gideoomatic) November 22, 2022

The match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar saw Argentina face loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia by 2:1 on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia broke Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak, including winning the Copa America 2021. The world no.51 team started their World Cup campaign with a momentous win.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has declared a holiday on Wednesday to mark their team's stunning victory over two-time champions Argentina in a Group C clash at Lusail stadium.