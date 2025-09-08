‘Rules Same For Everyone’: Rajasthan Education Minister Refuses Niece’s Request After Late Arrival For RPSC Teacher Recruitment Test

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar declines to intervene as his niece arrives late for the RPSC teacher recruitment exam, reinforcing that rules apply equally to all. | Image: X

In Baran district on Sunday, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar showed that rules apply to everyone, even his own family.

According to media reports, Dilawar’s niece, Seema Parihar, reached the Kamla Convent School exam centre in Atru after the reporting time for the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment paper. She pleaded with the staff for almost half an hour, folding her hands and requesting to be allowed inside.

राजस्थान के शिक्षामंत्री मदन दिलावर की भतीजी बारां में एग्जाम देने के लिए सेंटर पर लेट पहुंची तो उसने पहले कर्मचारियों से एंट्री देने की गुहार लगाई।

When her requests failed, Seema called her uncle, the Education Minister, asking him to speak to the exam authorities. Madan Dilawar reportedly refused to intervene, telling her, "The rules are the same for everyone; every candidate appearing for the exam is equal to me. No concession can be given for arriving late," as per the NBT report.

Even her parents, who joined her at the gate, appealed to the staff, but officials stuck to RPSC guidelines and denied entry. Seema had to leave without writing the exam.

The incident has sparked conversations online, with many praising Dilawar for upholding fairness over family relations.

Netizens Reactions

“I truly admire Minister Madan Dilawar’s principled stance in upholding fairness and rules, even when it involved his own niece. His decision not to intervene shows a commendable commitment to integrity and equality in the education system,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “There are few uncles like this! The Education Minister’s niece reached the exam late, and he simply said, ‘Go home now.’ Kudos, this shows the end of favouritism.”

“A rare example in Indian politics,” observed a third user.

“Respect to the minister,” added another.