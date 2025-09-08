CBSE Opens Exam Form Submission For Class 10th 12th Private Candidates From September 9

CBSE opens online form submission for Class 10 & 12 private candidates from September 9, 2025, with clear guidelines on marks, subjects, and eligibility. | Official Website

From September 9, 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education will open a window for registrations for students who intend to appear in the 2025–26 Class 10 and 12 board exams as private candidates. By releasing the notice almost six months in advance of the exams, CBSE is indicating an effort towards mistake-free forms and hassle-free submission.

In contrast to regular circulars, the board has accompanied this notification with an elaborate mark distribution plan, detailing theory–practical divisions, total marks, and minimum 33% pass requirements. All this is intended to avoid last-minute confusion, especially for vocational stream students where ratios like 60+40 or 50+50 set aside the conventional 80+20 pattern of mainstream subjects.

CBSE's notice openly invites four categories of applicants, school non-enrolled candidates, students who want a repeat attempt, those with compartment paper, and students who wish to improve their previous marks. Officials observe that handling them on an equal footing with regular students makes the board inclusive and fair.

The board has emphasised detailed subject codes and candidate details while filling forms, warning of additional fees for late submissions. Regional offices and assistance desks have been deployed to facilitate candidates, an indication of CBSE's effort to prevent technical glitches and reduce rejections.

"The submission of forms for examination has been made completely online. Accordingly, it is informed that the hard copy of the form is not required to be sent to CBSE," reads the notification.

"After submission of the examination form and payment of fee, candidates can download a copy of their form for their record and for confirmation of the correctness of data submitted. The candidates can make any correction in their application form, including subject and centre up to the last date of submission of examination form," the notification added.

With twin notifications for Class 10 and 12 coming out together, CBSE seems committed to standardise the process and providing students from all streams with the confidence to prepare without administrative obstacles before the 2026 exams.