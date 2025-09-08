On Camera: Young Kid Does Not Shy Away As Snake Shows Up At Her Home In Australia; Uses Mop To Run It Off | Instagram @mattwright

A total chaos is expected if a snake shows up at your place but this family in Australia living in lavish home surrounded by woods does not shy away when a huge snake showed up at their residence. The now viral video shows a young child showing her father the snake which broke into their house and was hiding behind a dressing mirror. The child took charge to get rid of the reptile and only uses a mop to run it off.

The video was posted by @mattwright who is known for such encounters with wild animals and reptiles and is a known social media personality. He shared a fun yet adventoures video of his child, Dusty on his handle. The video showed, Dusty pointing at a snake which broke into their house to his father, further he asks her to get rid of the snake. The young head then grabbed a cleaning mop and guided the vicious snake out the door.

Surprisingly, both of them did not scare at all, especially the young kid and it took Internet's attention. The irony of the video was a sudden appearance of Dusty's mother while the snake was still in their house. Where there a stunned or terrified reaction was expected from her Dusty's mom seem more calmer and casual than her kid and husband. This family has taken the Internet at surprise.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "All three of you forgot to scream. Don’t worry, I did it for you." While another wrote, "Omg your wife walking past the snake leaving your house and doesn’t seem bothered.." Another user commented, "Love how you teach your daughter not to be afraid and how to solve the problem. Bravo."

One user wrote, "Mum walks in like it happens five times a day." Another user commented, "I’m standing on the top of my chair & I’m in the UK !!! Jesus how brave & clever is your baby girl."