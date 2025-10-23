Terrifying VIDEO Shows Train Colliding With Stranded Truck At Indonesian Railway Crossing

X/@TJline14

Semarang: A terrifying moment was caught on camera in Indonesia's Semarang, when a train crashed into a truck stranded on the railway tracks. The incident took place on October 21 at around 10 p.m. local time.

The scary clip shows the locomotive hurtling toward the stationary vehicle, sounding its horn repeatedly before smashing into it at high speed. The impact sent debris flying and dragged the truck several meters down the track. Bystanders can be seen rushing to the spot.

According to local media reports, the truck had stalled while attempting to cross the tracks, leaving the driver scrambling to safety moments before the collision. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the driver is said to have escaped without suffering any major injuries. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Harina train, which was en route from Semarang to Surabaya, came to an abrupt stop following the collision. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though both the train and the truck sustained damage. Local authorities later arrived at the scene to remove the wreckage and restore traffic flow in the area.