 Terrifying VIDEO Shows Train Colliding With Stranded Truck At Indonesian Railway Crossing
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTerrifying VIDEO Shows Train Colliding With Stranded Truck At Indonesian Railway Crossing

Terrifying VIDEO Shows Train Colliding With Stranded Truck At Indonesian Railway Crossing

The scary clip shows the locomotive hurtling toward the stationary vehicle, sounding its horn repeatedly before smashing into it at high speed. The impact sent debris flying and dragged the truck several meters down the track. Bystanders can be seen rushing to the spot.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
X/@TJline14

Semarang: A terrifying moment was caught on camera in Indonesia's Semarang, when a train crashed into a truck stranded on the railway tracks. The incident took place on October 21 at around 10 p.m. local time.

The scary clip shows the locomotive hurtling toward the stationary vehicle, sounding its horn repeatedly before smashing into it at high speed. The impact sent debris flying and dragged the truck several meters down the track. Bystanders can be seen rushing to the spot.

According to local media reports, the truck had stalled while attempting to cross the tracks, leaving the driver scrambling to safety moments before the collision. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the driver is said to have escaped without suffering any major injuries. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Read Also
Army Truck On Goods Train Catches Fire After Hitting High-Tension Wire At Ujjain Railway Station
article-image

The Harina train, which was en route from Semarang to Surabaya, came to an abrupt stop following the collision. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though both the train and the truck sustained damage. Local authorities later arrived at the scene to remove the wreckage and restore traffic flow in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From Judge's House
Mumbai News: Housemaid & Cook Suspected Of Stealing Gold Coins & Saree Worth ₹4.82 Lakh From Judge's House
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying VIDEO Shows Train Colliding With Stranded Truck At Indonesian Railway Crossing

Terrifying VIDEO Shows Train Colliding With Stranded Truck At Indonesian Railway Crossing

Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India Summit Virtually; EAM Jaishankar To Represent India At East Asia Meet

PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India Summit Virtually; EAM Jaishankar To Represent India At East Asia Meet

'Sanctions Will Backfire': Russia Warns US After Trump Targets Rosneft & Lukoil, China Joins...

'Sanctions Will Backfire': Russia Warns US After Trump Targets Rosneft & Lukoil, China Joins...

UK: 15-Year-Old Pakistan-Origin Boy Gets Lifer For Killing Classmate In Sheffield

UK: 15-Year-Old Pakistan-Origin Boy Gets Lifer For Killing Classmate In Sheffield