 When Lifeline Of Mumbai Meets Bappa! Local Train Honours Ganesh Idol Passing Over Bridge For Visarjan; VIDEO
One such viral video shows a Mumbai local train giving tribute to the most celebrated festival of the city. During the visarjan procession of the Parel Cha Maharaja Ganesh idol, as it crossed a rail bridge, a local train was passing underneath the bridge at the same time, sounding its long and loud horn as a tribute to the bappa.

Updated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Mumbai: As the Ganesh Festival concluded in high spirits and with great enthusiasm yesterday, on September 6, on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, several viral videos are being circulated on the Internet. One such viral video shows a Mumbai local train giving tribute to the most celebrated festival of the city. During the visarjan procession of the Parel Cha Maharaja Ganesh idol, as it crossed a rail bridge, a local train was passing underneath the bridge at the same time, sounding its long and loud horn as a tribute to the bappa.

The massive Ganesh idol of Parel Cha Maharaja was passing over the railway bridge during its visarjan procession. At the same time, a local train was also passing below the bridge. In the now viral video the local train echoed horns till it passed the bridge as a tribute to the bappa crossing over the bridge. The union of Mumbai's favourite Ganesha and Mumbai's lifeline, local trains is a delight to watch and it is now going viral on the Internet.

WATCH VIDEO:

Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

The procession of Lalbaugcha Raja which began yesterday evening from Lalbaug Pandal, weaving through Byculla, Nagpada, Don Taki, Gol Deval, and the Opera House bridge before reaching Chowpatty at sunrise. Every stop became a mini festival of colours, chants, dhol-tasha beats, flower showers and gulal, lighting up the city’s streets.

Anant Ambani joined the crowd and added to the emotionally charged farewell. The immersion marked the culmination of the ten-day Ganesh festival, a blend of deep-rooted tradition and modern safety initiatives, including GPS-equipped rafts coordinated by the Ganeshotsav Mandal and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Ganesh Visarjan In Pune

Even after 24 hours have passed since the procession began at 10 AM yesterday, with the first Manacha Ganpati, the Kasba Peth Ganesh Mandal, starting its procession, the celebrations are still ongoing. The majority of the key mandals have finished their Ganesh idol immersion, but some still remain. The Punekars are still celebrating

