'Don't Spoil International Waters': Ganesh Visarjan At UK River Surrounded By Swans Sparks Debate On Internet; WATCH | Instagram @sandeep_anthwal

Ganesh festival is not just a cultural festival but also an emotion for Indians especially Mumbaikars but this cultural wave has now reached all across the world with the presence of Indian origin people. Several videos of people celebrating Ganesh festival in foreign countries have been surfaced online, one of such videos was from UK where devotees were immersing the idol in the river while it was surrounded by swans. The video is sparking debate on the Internet as Netizens are alleging that such immersions in the water may cause pollution.

The video shows, devotees riding in a boat with a Ganesh idol at a UK river. Later, they immersed the Ganesh Idol into the water which is surrounded by a flock of swans swimming through it. This is the ritualistic way of doing visarjan of Ganesh idol in a natural water body, which can be mainly seen only in India. But, this clip from UK shows how Indian festivities and cultures have spread all across the world.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "U guys spolied Indian waters with it now don't spoil international waters rather put it in tub and save earth thts worth millions."

Another user wrote, "Atleast remove ornaments it is dangerous for those geese...and does pollution." While one wrote, "God is nature. Please don't pollute it. Even Ganpati baapa would not prefer polluting beautiful nature. I also do Ganesh sthapna every year in my home. Have been using the one ideal for many years made of metal. I do veserjan, but I put that ideal back in the temple and water in the garden. Please respect nature, what you give you receive."

Another user commented, "It is deeply disheartening. Even if it is made of clay, it need not go in to the river with those chemical colour's. The Indians here on the boat could promote artificial ponds and gain everyone's respect for doing it in an eco friendly manner. Education has nothing to do with our action."